NCSO uncovers forgery ring

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Newberry City Police and Prosperity Police are investigating a check cashing ring that has defrauded businesses and banks out of more than $70,000.

Law enforcement was notified of a check cashing scheme, which involved obtaining a legitimate check and replicating routing and account numbers. They obtained check stock and reprinted multiple checks using high end printing.

When it was discovered, checks were being manufactured and passed using an account number from the Newberry County Inmate Trust Fund according to a release from the NCSO. Once this was discovered, Sheriff Lee Foster made the request to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to assist with the investigation, since some of the checks were cashed outside of Newberry County.

During the investigation, deputies discovered other forged checks on accounts of several businesses and industries. In addition to the forged checks, investigators discovered the making and manufacturing of credit cards, which were being used to move, conceal, and defraud individuals, businesses, and banks of cash in Newberry County, according to the release.

“This investigation is ongoing as checks are being processed and other businesses and banks are calling law enforcement to file the forgery activity,” Foster said. “As this investigation continues, we expect more arrests to follow. This ring has cost mostly small businesses tens of thousands of dollars in an economy in which they can’t afford to lose any revenue.”

Foster went on to say, “this was more than passing bad checks, this was an organized effort to defraud our local businesses out of a considerable amount of money. When this happens, we all lose because the businesses, mostly small locally owned ones, have to raise prices or go out of business all-together.”

Foster announced the following arrests have been made regarding the check cashing ring investigation:

• Shawon Ernquan Sims, 21, of Newberry, five counts of forgery, four counts of conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Sims received a $24,000 cash surety bond on forgery and conspiracy and $5,000 PR bond on the drug charge.

• Timothy De Darius Martin, 26, of Newberry, obtaining property under false pretense, two counts conspiracy, and financial transaction card fraud. Martin received an $8,000 PR bond.

• Angeliean Sims, 22, of Newberry, two counts forgery. Sims received a $10,000 PR bond.

• Deandre Seandell Henley, 22, of Prosperity, two counts forgery, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance. Henley received a $12,000 PR bond.

• Breazae Elise Jackson, 22, of Newberry, two counts forgery, Jackson received a $10,000 PR bond.

• Ty’neisha Oceona Lindsay, 25, of Newberry, forgery. Lindsay received a $10,000 PR bond.

• Benjamin Damin Gorie, 22, of Pomaria, forgery. Gorie received a $5,000 PR bond.

• Tyquisha Alante Newman, 24, of Newberry, eight counts forgery. Newman received a $40,000 PR bond.

• Tony Rodriquez Mason, 21, of Newberry, forgery. Mason received a $5,000 PR bond.

• Jamel Shemar Kibler, 21, of Newberry, three counts forgery and three counts conspiracy. Kibler received an $18,000 cash surety bond.

• Arkevis Rashad Coleman, 19, of Newberry, forgery. Coleman received a $5,000 PR bond.

• Isis Nyasha Gary, 24 of Newberry, two counts forgery. Gary received a $10,000 PR bond.

• Stanley Ahmaad Martin Jr., 19, of Newberry, two counts forgery. Martin received a $10,000 PR bond.

• Linda Kay Ruff, 56, of Newberry, forgery. Ruff received a $5,000 PR bond.

• Aleera Daijanna Praylow, 22, of Newberry, forgery. Praylow received a $5,000.00 PR bond.