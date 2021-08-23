Cars lined up early to start the shred event hosted by the Newberry Electric Coop, Shred360, and Smith Services.

Marko Redecker and Cody Starkey of Shred360 help collect documents from a car at the Shred Day event Aug. 10.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Electric Coop, Shred360 and Smith Services partnered to host a household document shredding event on Aug. 10.

The event was held free of charge, with suggested donations for the Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County.

“We had 173 vehicles come through the line. We collected 5,920 pounds of shredded documents.” said Debra Shaw, vice president of member, public and government relations for Newberry Electric Cooperative, Inc.

There were a large number of items donated that will help the clinic with their day-to-day operations, as well as over $1,000 in monetary donations.

“We’d like to thank the community for their support and we hope to continue this event in the future. This is a win-win project for all parties involved. We rid ourselves of sensitive documents to prevent identity theft, help the environment, and assist those in need through donations.” Shaw said. “NEC is proud to host this community event and we thank our partners, Shred360, Smith Services, and The Free Medical Clinic of Newberry for helping to make the event possible.”