Business owner arrested on robbery, kidnapping, weapons charges

NEWBERRY — On Tuesday, August 3, Newberry police responded to a call at 2604 Main Street (Smart Art Framing & U-Haul) for a report of a subject pulling a gun and stolen cell phone, according to a City of Newberry Police Department Incident Report.

According to the report, Robert Lamb, owner of Smart Art, had purchased an amount of silver from the complainant the previous day, but discovered the silver to be fake. Lamb called the complainant to return to the store the next day.

The report goes on to say that the complainant returned to the store and stated that Lamb indicated that he had a firearm, locked the door to the business and requested to hold the complainant’s driver’s license until the cash from the transaction was returned. The complainant requested his license back to drive to get the money and Lamb requested that they leave their phone as collateral, per the report.

Lamb stated in the report that the door is often locked during transactions, but denied locking the door on this occasion. He also stated that business had been conducted over the past four or five years with the complainant and that the complainant knew of Lamb’s firearm from previous discussions.

The report states that the complainant requested to press charges and Lamb was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Lamb was taken into custody booked at the Newberry County Detention Center and released on bond on August 4, according to the detention center’s website.

