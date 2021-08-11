SOUTH CAROLINA — Last year, the Atlantic hurricane season produced a record-breaking 30 named storms and 11 landfall storms in the United States. Several of those storms impacted South Carolina, according to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.

Here are some tips from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) to help you keep your tax records safe in the event of an emergency.

For individuals and businesses:

• Use paperless recordkeeping. Scan paper documents to save electronic copies, and back up your computer often. Keep electronic copies of tax records, bank statements, W2s, home-closing statements, and insurance records. Consider keeping duplicate backup copies on an external storage device, like a flash drive or hard drive. Store these duplicates in a safe place, like a waterproof container at a trusted relative’s home or in a safe deposit box.

• Don’t choose your safe storage spot only out of convenience. If a disaster strikes your home or business, it will likely affect the surrounding area.

• File online. Filing online is faster and more accurate, and it ensures returns are protected from a natural disaster.

• Store passwords and information needed to access your returns and records in a safe place, like a secure password manager.

• Keep a visual record of your property. Photos or videos of your home or business’ contents before a disaster can help support any claim of loss on a tax return or with insurance. Store the photos or videos in a safe place, like a secure cloud storage service.

General tips:

• Keep your emergency plans updated. Your plans should include where to seek shelter from all types of emergencies and how you’ll communicate with family, employees, and customers.

• Always have an emergency supply kit ready during hurricane season, and make sure you know your evacuation routes. Learn more at scemd.org.

Most importantly, make sure you do these things to prepare before hazardous conditions approach. The SCDOR and the IRS can provide copies of your previously filed returns. Learn more about emergency preparedness and how we can help at dor.sc.gov/emergencies.