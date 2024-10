NEWBERRY — The Newberry Community Players will kick off their 2021-2022 season with their annual meeting.

During the meeting at the Ritz Theater, the theme will be carnival. There will be food, games, a chance to meet the board and they will be revealing the 2021-22 season.

The meeting will be held at The Ritz, 1513 Main Street, Newberry, on August 14, 2021, at 5 p.m.