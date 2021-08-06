NEWBERRY, — Newberry College has updated its COVID-19-related health guidelines ahead of the start of the new academic year on Aug. 23.

As COVID-19 vaccines become more prevalent and the risks associated with the pandemic gradually subside, the college has adapted its policies while still working to ensure a safe and healthy campus environment.

“Last year, we kept case counts low, excelled in the classroom and on the field, and redefined what it means to be ‘Newberry Strong,’” said President Maurice Scherrens in an open message to the campus community. “Now we look ahead to the fall semester, and as the effects of the pandemic remain with us, I know our students, faculty and staff will continue to remain vigilant and do what is right.”

Among the largest changes to its policies, the college announced that while COVID-19 vaccines are not required for students, faculty or staff, everyone is strongly encouraged to get immunized. At fall check-in, students who have been vaccinated may show proof of vaccination to receive a sticker on their ID card. Students who have not received a vaccine must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days of their return to campus.

All students, faculty and staff will still be required to wear face masks while inside college buildings, regardless of vaccination status. However, the policy has been amended to allow masks to be removed while outside. Indoor social distancing has been reduced to three feet, but weight rooms and fitness centers will maintain distancing of six feet.

In the 2020-21 academic year, classes operated on a “hyflex” format, with courses offered both in-person and online. This year, in an effort to return completely to the classroom, virtual learning will be granted only in extenuating circumstances.

For campus visitors during the business day, such as vendors and guest lecturers, the visitor kiosk at Holland Hall circle will remain open. Outside business hours, visitors are not allowed until further notice. The Kaufmann dining hall, Boar’s Head Deli and Chick-fil-A Express will also remain unavailable to off-campus visitors.

Prospective students and families may continue to check in at the Welcome Center on Luther Street.