WHITMIRE — The churches of the Whitmire Community have come together to host an event that Pastor Todd Johnson said is designed to bring people together to worship and celebrate Jesus Christ.

“The event is to be an effort to bring Christians together in One Lord and One Faith through the person of Jesus Christ by loving God and loving each other,” Pastor Todd Johnson, of The Master’s Baptist Church, said.

This community wide event is being called the Feastival, in celebration of the community worship services revolving around the Feasts found in the Bible that have already been celebrated together by many of the community churches, according to Johnson.

Festivities will begin this Friday, Aug. 6, in the evening with a community prayer feast on Main Street, in front of First Baptist Church, at 7 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 7, there will be a community fun day that will include inflatables (a bouncy house and a water slide) and games starting 2 p.m.

At 5 p.m., there will be games and competitions available.

All Saturday events will take place on Main Street in front of Whitmire First Baptist Church.

From 7-9 p.m. there will be an open mic and at 9 p.m. there will be a parade of lights celebrating Jesus Christ as the “Light of the World,” according to Johnson.

“Food items, athletic passes and other vendors will be available for purchase on Saturday,” Johnson said.

On Sunday, Aug. 8, at 6 p.m. at Whitmire Community School, there will be a time of prayer for the administrators, teachers and students as they return to school.

Monday through Wednesday (Aug. 9-11) there will be a Bible Camp at Whitmire First Baptist from 6-8 p.m., nightly.

“While being held at Whitmire First Baptist, this camp will be hosted by several community churches. There will be Bible based classes for all ages, including adults which will feature Dr. Wayne Harsha discussing the hard questions Christians face,” Johnson said.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11, Johnson said the Critter Keeper will be in attendance during the camp with live animals and Bible based discussion about creation by God.

“This is an incredible event meant to bring unity to our community because we know that God is a god of unity and order,” said Maria Dickerson, who spearheaded this event. “In a day that many factions would like to divide us, we pray that this is a time of praise, worship, and oneness in the unity of Christ.”

