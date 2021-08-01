NEWBERRY – Newberry County First Steps was awarded $293,325 as part of South Carolina First Steps’ $17,664,476 grants to its network of 46 local First Steps partnerships.

The total is the largest funding amount the state agency has distributed in more than 15 years. A combination of state, federal and private dollars, the funds will directly impact more than 30,000 children statewide and will expand parenting programs, increase the quality of child care, support positive transitions between early childhood and elementary school, and improve the health of South Carolina’s youngest citizens.

Newberry County First Steps’ funds will support operations and programs such as: Countdown to Kindergarten, HIPPY (Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters), library-based programs, Parents as Teachers, Quality Enhancement, Reach Out and Read, as well as training and professional development. The local non-profit will also have two AmeriCorps workers assisting this year.

“A child’s early years are the foundation of his or her future development, resilience, and success. Newberry County First Steps is grateful for the State and the community support that allows us to provide resources and programs to young children and their families,” Newberry County First Steps Executive Director Sarah Eargle said.

The state’s largest funder of early childhood programs in every county, South Carolina First Steps was able to award both $14,435,228 in state funding to all 46 local First Steps partnerships, plus $3,229,248 in federal, state, and private funds in targeted and competitive grant funding to help 44 counties expand and add new programs that successfully prepare children for school.

“Investing public dollars in early childhood provides the greatest rate of return. For every dollar spent, we can track between $4 and $16 in societal benefits. The $17.6 million we are investing today will produce an economic impact of as much as $282 million for South Carolina. We are incredibly grateful to South Carolina’s legislature and Governor Henry McMaster for their vision for a healthy, thriving future for all children,” South Carolina First Steps Executive Director Georgia Mjartan said.

South Carolina First Steps supports and funds a network of 46 county-level nonprofits. Each local partnership has a board made up of community leaders who employ an executive director and local staff. The partnerships run programs for families directly or in partnership with other local entities including school districts, child care centers, libraries and museums. The grants awarded by South Carolina First Steps are matched with local philanthropic dollars and in-kind support, resulting in an even greater impact.

Children who participate in First Steps programs are 74% more likely to score at the highest level on the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment (given to all entering kindergartners) and are 34% less likely to be chronically absent from school. National and state-level research provides evidence that these programs work to ensure children are safe, healthy and ready for school.

For the state fiscal year that began July 1, the South Carolina General Assembly allocated $14.4 million in Education Improvement Act funding for local First Steps partnerships. The First Steps AmeriCorps program is funded by a three-year grant from the United Way Association of South Carolina. Additional funding for local First Steps partnerships comes from the Preschool Development Grant Birth through Five (PDG B-5), a federal grant awarded to the South Carolina Department of Social Services by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families and from private and philanthropic grants and contributions. South Carolina First Steps is a primary partner for the PDG B-5 grant and provides 100% of the required state matching funds.

Additional funding for the expansion of Countdown to Kindergarten 2021 was made possible by supplemental Education Improvement Act (EIA) funding from the South Carolina Department of Education.