July 17 wreck victim identified

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Newberry County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a collision of a motorcycle and a tractor that took place on July 17. One passenger involved in the collision died due to injuries sustained from the wreck on Sunday, July 25.

According to Corporal Matt Southern with the SCHP, the wreck took place on July 17, at around 3:52 p.m. on S.C. 34, near Quaker Road, three miles west of Silverstreet. Southern said that a tractor and a motorcycle were traveling east on S.C. 34 when the tractor went to turn left on Quaker Road. He said the motorcycle began to pass the tractor when they collided and both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle were ejected.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified the motorcycle passenger, Tammy Bullard Hughes (Beman), 42, of Little Mountain, as the decedent in the collision.

She was pronounced deceased on July 25, at Primsa Health Greenville due to injuries sustained in the collision, Kneece said.

This incident remains under investigation by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

