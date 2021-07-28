S.C. Senate begins redistricting public hearings

COLUMBIA — The Senate Judiciary Committee’s Redistricting Subcommittee has scheduled 10 hearings throughout the state to receive public testimony about interests to be considered in redrawing district lines. These hearings will not be to propose plans. That opportunity will be available at a later time.

Individuals may attend the public hearings and speak either online or in person. To help the subcommittee prepare for the public hearings, residents may sign up to speak on the website at https://redistricting.scsenate.gov. If anyone would like to testify virtually via Zoom, send an online request to speak by 4:00 p.m. the day of the scheduled public hearing at which they wish to speak. Anyone who attends a hearing in person, a form will be available to sign up to speak at that location. A single request, either online or in person, is all that is needed to speak at a public hearing. Please note that the information provided to the subcommittee will become part of the public record.

Maps will be available online and at the hearings to help speakers identify specific areas they wish to discuss.

Anyone unable to attend a public hearing can submit information to the subcommittee by mail at P.O. Box 142, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or email at redistricting@scsenate.gov.

All public hearings will be held from 6:30-8:30 pm. Here is the schedule:

• July 27, Columbia Public Hearing, Gressette Building on State House grounds.

• July 28, Sumter Public Hearing, Central Carolina Technical College.

• July 29, Rock Hill Public Hearing, York Technical College.

• August 2, Greenville Public Hearing, Greenville County Council Chambers.

• August 3, Florence Public Hearing, Florence-Darlington Technical College.

• August 4, Beaufort Public Hearing, Technical College of the Lowcountry.

• August 9, Orangeburg Public Hearing, Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College.

• August 10, Charleston Public Hearing, Trident Technical College.

• August 11, Conway Public Hearing, Horry-Georgetown Technical College.

• August 12, Aiken Public Hearing, Aiken Technical College.