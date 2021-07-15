Summer activities with the RecMobile

Art in the Park rotates each Friday to a different park as part of the city’s mobile recreation program. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer These girls enjoyed playing Sharks and Minnows. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer Bridget Cary, employee with the city’s PRT department joins in on the fun. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry’s Summer Mobile Recreation program, or RecMobile as it is more commonly known, is back this summer through July 23. The free program is hosted by the city’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department and runs from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on weekdays for ages six and up. Each day, the RecMobile will be at a designated city park to offer games and activities for children who want to join in.

Their schedule is as follows: Mondays – Marion Davis Park (2905 Fair Avenue), Tuesdays – Mollohon Park (211 Player Street), Wednesdays – Gallman Park (668 McSwain Street), Thursdays – Newberry Recreation Complex (1786 Glenn Street Extension). On Fridays, the parks will rotate each week for Art in the Park, hosted by the Newberry Arts Center. The Friday schedule is as follows: July 16 – Mollohon Park, July 23- Gallman Park.

For questions or more information, contact the Parks and Recreation department at 803-321-1015.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.