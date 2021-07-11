Lominack and Smith sworn in

Judge Eugene C. Griffith Jr. (right) swore in Karen Lindler Smith (center) for her fourth term as treasurer of Newberry County. Standing beside her is her husband, Joey Smith (right). Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — After being reelected in November of 2020, Donna Lominack (Newberry County auditor) and Karen Lindler Smith (Newberry County treasurer) were sworn in for their new four-year terms on June 30.

The terms for the auditor and treasurer run from July 1 to June 30, as they work with the fiscal year and not the calendar year, according to Lominack. This is due to their budget year being the fiscal year.

“Being sworn in by Judge Eugene C. Griffith Jr. for the fourth time was such an honor as we started this journey together in 2009. July 1, 2021, marks the start of my fourth four-year term as Newberry County auditor. Thank you to the residents of our wonderful county for placing their trust in me and allowing me to hold this office and be their public servant. Being your county auditor has been rewarding and I have enjoyed every minute of it. To my staff, you are the best and I appreciate all of you. My family, who have been there for me, I love you. If you have any concerns or questions, please contact me at dlominack@newberrycounty.net or (803) 321-2105,” said Lominack.

Smith was sworn in for her fourth term as treasurer of Newberry County. She said she would like to thank the residents of Newberry County for their confidence in allowing her to serve for another term. She asks for your continued support for the next four years as your public servant.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.