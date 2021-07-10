Whitmire Mill-Fest celebrates Independence Day

Kids lined up for tickets to the activities at Whitmire’s Fourth of July celebration. Photos by Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer Vendors set up for the guests at Whitmire’s Mill-Fest Saturday. Photos by Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer One of the sellers gets ready to hawk their goods in Whitmire Saturday, July 3. Photos by Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer The Whitmire Fire and Rescue Departments set up their trucks for visitors to the park at the town’s Independence Day festivities. Photos by Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer Whitmire Fire Chief Ray Ellison shows a youngster some fire equipment. Photos by Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer Musical performances happened throughout the day at the gazebo in the park in downtown Whitmire for their Mill-Fest celebration. Photos by Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

WHITMIRE — The Summer Park Street Mill-Fest was held Saturday, July 3, at the Park Street Park, Whitmire, to celebrate the Independence Day weekend.

Food and arts and crafts vendors lined the park and musical acts performed in the park’s gazebo. There were bouncy houses and a train for the children and the town’s fire and rescue departments had their equipment on display.

The event started at 1 p.m. and lasted throughout the day, culminating with a fireworks display at dark.

