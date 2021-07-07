Sprouse named president-elect of Pharmacy Technician Educators Council

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Clay Sprouse, Med., CPhT, program director and instructor of pharmacy technology at Piedmont Technical College, recently was named president-elect of the Pharmacy Technician Educators Council (PTEC). The PTEC is the only national nonprofit professional association founded by and for pharmacy technician educators.

“I started going to PTEC conferences and have gotten to know a lot of great folks in that organization. What’s unique is that they are the only organization of people who do what I do — teach pharmacy technology,” Sprouse said. “It makes for a lot of great connections, idea-sharing, and networking.”

No stranger to public service, Sprouse also serves on the Greenwood School District 50 Board of Trustees. He has been a member of PTEC since 2014.

“I am really excited that the PTEC has enough faith in me to let me help lead their organization,” he said. “It’s really an honor.”

Sprouse’s election will be made official at the organization’s 2021 Conference in July.