One dead in single vehicle wreck

SILVERSTREET — The South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Newberry County Coroner’s Office are investigating a fatality in a single vehicle collision that occurred on July 6 at approximately 12:30 a.m.

According to Master Trooper Gary Miller, the wreck took place on Mudlick Road, about three and a half miles from Silverstreet. The driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was driving a 2004 GMC pickup. Miller said the driver was travelling south on Mudlick Road when they traveled off the right side of the road, lost control, then traveled off the left side of the road, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.

Miller said the driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected and fatally injured.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified William Cook, 42, of Newberry, as the decedent in the collision. An autopsy has been scheduled for this week.

This incident remains under investigation of the Newberry County Coroner’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol.

