The new officers of the Newberry Opera House Board of Directors. Left to right; Tom Pope - secretary; Susan Wessinger - treasurer; Jack Shields - chair; Luke McCormack- vice chair.

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House Board of Directors introduced three new directors and their new officers during their June 23 meeting.

The City of Newberry approved the three new board members during their June meeting, as recommended by the NOH Board of Directors. Liz Rivera, Steve Wilson and Keith Avery are the new members of the board and the new officers are Jack Shields – chair; Luke McCormack – vice chair; Susan Wessinger – treasurer; Tom Pope – secretary.

“The team at the Newberry Opera House is excited to work with a new set of officers as we discover our ‘new normal.’ While Les Hipp is not leaving us, his leadership these past two years has been a rock to the entire organization. We will also miss Jim Suber who provided the Opera House with the most wonderful partnership between the school district and the arts,” said Molly Fortune, executive director of the Newberry Opera House.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.