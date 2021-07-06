Cruise-In held at Sonic

Bandit — a.k.a- Farr’s Trans Am. Donald “Duck” Rutherford in his Chevelle. Justin Farr’s truck. The Lindler’s rides, Chevelle (his) and Firebird (hers). Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group’s youngest member, Arnett and his Oldsmobile. The Reid’s 1969 Mach I. Rick and Kaye Bedenbaugh’s GTO. Wayne Bannister “Mr. Cool” in his Ford rat rod.

NEWBERRY — Despite the weather on the afternoon of June 19, the Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group had over 40 vehicles for their Cruise-In at Sonic Drive-In.

“I wish the weather had been better, but I’m thankful for the members that came to the Cruise-In at Sonic restaurant,” said Zeb Reid, president of the group. “Special thanks to Mac Bell, owner/operator of Sonic, for allowing our group to have the Cruise-In at his restaurant. Mac provided members with a promotional meal compliments of Sonic. Also, I would like to thank Lee Driggers and Fred Sebesta, at Advance Auto Parts, on Main Street, for providing door prizes for members. Both of these gentlemen are Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group members and we appreciate their support.”

The next Cruise-In will be on Saturday, September 18, from 5-7 p.m. at Advance Auto Parts, 2867 Main Street in Newberry.

“I encourage members and fans of our car group to look at our Facebook page for updates and information on upcoming events,” Reid said.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.