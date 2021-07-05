Senn recognizes nursing assistants

Mayor Foster Senn (right) presents a letter of recognition to the nursing assistants at White Oak Manor. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Mayor Foster Senn recently recognized nursing assistants as part of National Nursing Assistant Week (June 17-24) as he visited the staff at J.F. Hawkins and White Oak Manor.

Senn gave special thanks for their heroic work during the pandemic.

“We are happy to officially salute your outstanding work and care during National Nursing Assistants Week, June 17-24, 2021, with the theme “Nursing Assistants: Kindness in Action.” Nursing assistants are key players in the lives of people in their care, and the City of Newberry is most appreciative of your outstanding work,” stated the letter Senn presented to both locations.

“The well-being and happiness of many Newberry citizens depends in large part on CNA’s as you provide quality and compassionate care every day. You are instrumental in promoting and safeguarding the physical, mental, emotional, social, and spiritual well-being of the residents and their families.

“Over the last year, the nursing assistants and staff at J.F. Hawkins and Springfield Place and at White Oak Manor have worked heroically on the front lines of coronavirus response, diligently keeping extremely high standards. We thank you for your remarkable work.

“Nursing assistants have a special calling to serve others. The citizens of Newberry thank you for your talent, professionalism, compassion, and dedication.”