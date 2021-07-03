Return of the City of Newberry Façade Grant

1309 Main Street before the use of façade grant funding. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry’s downtown façade grant program is back July 1, with an application deadline of October 29 at 12 p.m. Applications will be available online at www.cityofnewberry.com.

Since it began awarding grants in 2014, the program has produced 45 completed projects in the downtown historic district, said Mary Alex Kopp, city tourism and events manager.

Among the now 45 completed façades, projects have ranged from total and complete façade renovations to new windows, awnings, small projects and some locations completing multiple projects at once.

“We’re looking forward to bringing this opportunity back for improvements,” Kopp said.

Grants are awarded on a first come, first served basis after receiving approval from the city’s Architectural Review Board (ARB). The city has allocated $36,000 this year for funding. This is the equivalent of four grants at the maximum funding amount, Kopp said.

Qualifying projects are eligible for a grant match of up to 90%, with a maximum grant award of $9,000. For example, if an applicant’s project is exactly $10,000, Kopp said, they would qualify for a grant match of 90%, meaning the city would reimburse them $9,000 based on that expense. However, this does not mean that projects are capped at $10,000, Kopp said as applicants are encouraged to leverage their grant funds to get the most from their investment.

To be eligible for the grant, Kopp said you must be the owner or tenant of a business or commercial building located either in the Newberry historic district or Main Street historic district. To ensure the location is within these guidelines, the city’s planning and zoning department has maps for these locations at City Hall, 1330 College Street.

Grants are not available for residential property and only one grant is available per location, per year. For those that have already taken advantage of the façade grant program, Kopp said there was a three-year waiting period before being able to apply again.

The work must meet all City of Newberry ARB guidelines and requirements. Rehabilitation work must conform to the city’s building codes and rehabilitation of structures in the downtown district should respect the architectural integrity of the entire building and retain those elements that enhance the building.

Improvements may include but are not limited to: façade improvements, brick or wall surface cleaning, patching and painting of facade walls, signage or exterior lighting replacement/repair (only established businesses three years old or older are eligible for sign replacement), structure or frame that contains or holds a sign, canopy, porch, awning installation/repair, window and/or door replacement/repair, mortar joint repair, railings, ironwork repair or addition and cornice repair and/or replacement.

Removal of any inappropriate additions to a building or noncompliant signs could apply, Kopp said, based on the effect of the removal.

Ineligible improvements include but are not limited to: building maintenance including paint to match existing conditions and deferred general repairs; parking lot improvements; interior or roof improvements; removal of architecturally significant building features; purchase property, inventory or operating capital; any activity completed prior to receiving grant funds.

The façade improvement grant defines façade as any storefront, rear, or side that faces public street or alleyway which is otherwise visible to the general public. Kopp said this was the same criteria that the ARB required when making any kind of changes to a building in the downtown historic district.

Kopp said a mural would qualify as a façade improvement project as downtown’s Coke mural has been restored in years past using façade grant funding. While the applicant would still complete the same application process, they would also be required to apply for a mural application with the City of Newberry, which would be required to go before Newberry City Council.

Property owners who apply and receive grant funding are expected to maintain that façade improvement for at least three years or until the property is sold, Kopp said.

When applications are submitted, they should include two qualified and professional estimates of cost along with the proposed improvement plan. Kopp said the estimates of cost is what the city will use to base their 90% match on if the application is approved.

If applicants meet with the ARB and their grant is accepted, they can immediately begin work and have six months to complete the project, provided that the project doesn’t contain any elements that need council approval. The grant match is reimbursed to the recipient after the work is completed and the city has received receipts from the finished project.

Applications will be accepted by city administrative offices at City Hall along with their proposed improvement plan and quotes. While the application deadline is October 29, Kopp said grants are given out on a first come, first served basis. Once all eligible grant applications have been received and processed, the program will be closed for the fiscal year.

Since the inception of the grant, the City of Newberry has spent $321,000, with private investment matched with this program of $123,000, bringing the total façade investment to downtown to almost $500,000.

“After the difficult year that was 2020 and the financial impact that affected many of our downtown businesses, I am really excited that we’re able to bring back this grant in 2021 as a means to assist in recovery,” Kopp said.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.