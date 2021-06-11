Taste of Newberry BINGO winners

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department recently announced the winners from their Taste of Newberry BINGO contest.

The winners were as follows:

• Third Place winner of $150 value basket – Michael Ware.

• Second Place winner of $250 value basket – Angie Rachels.

• First Place winner of $500 value basket – Valerie Crider.

“All of our card entries combined, including bonus entries for those who got bingo, we saw 769 entries to draw from. Three people completed the whole card,” said Mary Alex Kopp, tourism and event manager.

The winners received gift baskets containing gift cards from all of downtown’s restaurants as well as goodies from Figaro Market and The Gallery Tea Room.

“Baskets were actually bread warmers from Genesis,” Kopp said.

Taste of Newberry BINGO encouraged players to to visit and purchase from local City of Newberry restaurants listed on the card. Those who participated during the month of May returned their cards for a chance to win.