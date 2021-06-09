WHITMIRE — An arrest has been made after a suspect barricaded himself in his home in Whitmire over the weekend.

Jeffrey Marcus Epps, 36, was charged with resisting arrest, burglary, attempted murder, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime on June 5.

According to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office, prior the the suspect barricading himself in his home, he attempted to force entry into the residence of a family member. A Whitmire police officer confronted Epps, and he fled to his home on Satterwhite Street and barricaded himself inside, according to the NCSO.

Deputies and SLED agents were eventually able to enter the house and deescalate, but the suspect became aggressive, according to the NCSO. A K9 was used to subdue the suspect, according to the NCSO, and Epps was taken into custody with no further incident.

According Sheriff Lee Foster and Whitmire Police Chief Jeremiah Sinclair, law enforcement tried to talk with him and tried deescalating the situation.