Newberry Clemson Ext. Office open to the public

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Starting June 1, all Clemson Extension offices will be open regular operating hours. The Newberry office, located at 1860 Wilson Road beside Piedmont Technical College, is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. until noon and 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Soil sample bags and forms are still available on the front window seal without entering the office.

The Newberry Extension Office is home to three extension agents and an administrative assistant: Jay Crouch who covers crops issues in Newberry and surrounding counties; Alana West who coordinates all county 4-H and Youth Development Programs; Tina Horn who covers dairy issues for the entire state; Nancy Pitts, office administrative assistant. Others who have responsibilities in Newberry County are Travis Mitchell, Livestock and Forages agent and Jeff Fellers, Forestry and Natural Resources agent. If you have questions, contact the office at 803-276-1091. More information can be found on their website: www.clemson.edu/extension/newberry, including staff contact information and a calendar of upcoming Extension events.

Clemson University Cooperative Extension Service offers its programs to people of all ages, regardless of race, color, gender, religion, national origin, disability, political beliefs, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital or family status and is an equal opportunity employer.