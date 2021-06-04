SCDOT projects slated for Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The new two-cent state gas tax, that begins July 1, will fund nearly 1,000 miles of road repair in The Palmetto State. Of that total, roughly 19 of those miles will be in Newberry County.

Locally, the Pavement Improvement Program for 2021-22 will include rehabilitation of Main Street in the City of Newberry and work on Jalapa Road, South Carolina Highway 56, Indian Creek Road, Pender Ridge Road and Walker Road in other parts of Newberry County.

According to Pete Poore, director of communications for SCDOT, all these paving projects are approved and will be bid out to contractors beginning in July 2021, and will continue to be bid until mid-2023. While not all of these projects can begin immediately, they are all on schedule to be started within in the next two years covered by the gas tax increase.

“When you start paying those two cents, you can see what you are getting for your money,” Poore said.

The SCDOT website contains an interactive map of all the projects across the state and a county-by-county list of all the projects as well.

Statewide the paving projects are classified in three different categories, major roads/primaries, farm to market secondaries, and neighborhood streets.

Details of the six Newberry County projects are as follows:

• Main Street, Newberry is scheduled for rehabilitation work from U.S. 76 (Wilson Road) through downtown to Nance Street. The total length of this project will be 1.57 miles of paving. This is considered one of the farm to market secondary routs on the SCDOT plan.

• On the northern edge of the City of Newberry, Pender Ridge Road, from U.S. 76/Wilson Road to Mount Bethel Garmany Road, is also scheduled for rehabilitation. That project will be .73 miles in length.

• Further out in the county two lengths of Jalapa Road on either side of Interstate 26 will be reconstructed. Starting at US 76 and going north to just shy of the interstate ramps, the continuing on 1.38 miles north of 26.

• Near Jalapa, 5.35 miles of Indian Creek Road from Jalapa Road to the Laurens County line is slated for reconstruction.

• In the Prosperity area of the county, Walker Road from S.C. 391 to Ira Kinard Road will be reconstructed. This is the entire .29-mile length of Walker Road.

• Starting northeast of Chappells, seven miles of S.C. 56 will be reconstructed. This will start at the intersection of S.C 39 and 56 and head north to near the Belfast Wildlife Management Area.

The Jalapa Road work is listed as a farm to market secondary, while Indian Creek Road, Pender Ridge Road and Walker Road projects are neighborhood streets. The work on S.C. 56 is the only major road/primary project in the county.

These projects are currently open for public comment through SCDOT. Comments will be accepted until the close of business on June 16, 2021, and should be forwarded to Viola Covington, public involvement manager, SCDOT Office of Planning, 955 Park Street, P.O. Box 191, Columbia, S.C. 29202 or covingtovf@scdot.org.

According to a release from SCDOT, any substantive comments will be provided to the commission overseeing the paving work. Barring any substantive comments, the projects will be incorporated in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program for 2021-22.

Andy Husk is the publisher of the Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.