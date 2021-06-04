Council approves NEC FILOT agreement

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Newberry County Council has approved third, and final, reading of an ordinance for a fee-in-lieu of tax agreement between the county and Newberry Electric Cooperative, Inc.

As previously reported, in this FILOT treatment, the cooperative will receive a 6% assessment ratio and a 20% special source revenue credit (SSRC) for certain investments.

These investments primarily concern the expansion of broadband service to certain areas of the county and the addition of a substation to serve the expanding Mid-Carolina Commerce Park (as necessary to serve new users), per the previous annotated agenda. The FILOT and SSRC treatment would be limited to 1) the items listed in the project description and 2) an amount not to exceed $14.5 million.

The projects from Newberry Electric Cooperative include:

• Riley Road to Cannons Creek double circuit (Ckt. 6): This project recommends building a second circuit from Riley Road to Cannons Creek using double circuit 336 ACSR construction where possible or a parallel single circuit 336 ACSR construction where double circuit is not possible. A section of this line will be underground 750 AL parallel to the existing underground on Ckt. 6.

• Mid-Carolina Commerce Park Substation: This project has been carried over from the previous work plan and calls for the construction of the new Mid-Carolina Commerce Park Substation. This new substation will be used to supply distribution power to the new Mid-Carolina Commerce Park. The new substation will require a three-phase 333 kVA voltage regulators for the four feeders that will be initially constructed in addition, four SEL-651R recloser controls will be required for the four expected circuits. This substation will also be connected to the NEC SCADA system via a SEL-3530 Real-Time Automation Controller (RTAC) that will be installed as part of the project.

• Prosperity Power Transformer upgrade: This project recommends replacing the existing three single-phase 1,667 kW transformers with an existing system spare three-phase 10.5/12.5//14 MVA. This project is needed to provide additional online capacity in the event the existing 10.5 MVA transformer fails.

• New Hope Power Transformer upgrade: This project has been carried over and modified from the previous work plan and recommends replacing the three existing single phase 1,667 kVA transformers with one three-phase 10/12.5//14 MVA transformer from the system spares. The high-side fuses will be replacing with a circuit switcher, and the existing 167 kVA voltage regulators will be upgraded to 333 kVA units. In addition, install a new relay panel for transformer protection and replace the existing batteries and charger. Also upgrade the existing SCADA RTU.

The total cost estimate to the NEC for these projects is $14,476,583.

The third reading was approved 5-0: after Councilperson Travis Reeder made a motion and Councilperson Johnny Mack Scurry gave a second. Councilperson Nick Shealy recused himself from the vote and discussion as he is an employee of the cooperative and Councilperson Mary Arrowood was not present.

Council also held a public hearing prior to the third reading, but no one spoke for or against.

Other business:

• Council held a public hearing for an ordinance to provide appropriations for the 2021-22 fiscal year, no one spoke for or against. The fiscal year 2021-22 county ordinary budget is balanced with revenue and expenditures totaling $27,678,608 (119.4 mills, same as 20-21).

• Council held a public hearing for an ordinance to provide appropriations for the fiscal year for the Newberry County Library, Piedmont Technical College and Newberry Agency for Disabilities and Special Needs (Community Service Levy), no one spoke for or against. The FY 21-22 is proposed at 6.9 mills, $1,038,160.

• Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to declare Newberry County as a sanctuary county for Second Amendment rights. The vote was 4-2, Reeder and Scurry voted against and Arrowood was not present.

• Council approved a bid from Satterfield Construction in the amount of $92,874 for repairs to Dogwalla Road. This project is within budget.

