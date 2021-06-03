PTC summer camps offer big fun

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Sometimes it’s good to look a gift horse in the mouth. Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is offering an exciting slate of summer camps, including a brand-new horseback-riding camp conducted in partnership with Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.

Other programs teach writing, painting, insect studies, and more. In addition, several scouting merit badge programs are in the works, including first aid and fire safety. Here’s a brief glimpse:

• “Saddle Up” Horseback-Riding Camp.

– Ages 6-8 – begins June 15.

– Ages 9-13 – begins July 13.

• “Next Best Seller” Writing Camp for ages 9-12 – begins June 21.

• “Don’t Bug Me!” Insect Study for ages 8-10 – begins June 21.

• “Paint Your Palate” for ages 10-14 – begins June 28.

• “Who Dun It?” Crime Investigation Camp for ages 10-13 – begins July 12.

Registration for PTC Summer Camps is open now. For details or to register, visit www.ptc.edu/summer-programs or call 864-941-8400.