Longtime lottery player wins $150,000

NEWBERRY COUNTY — A Newberry lottery player is starting a home improvement project after cashing in a $150,000 prize.

“It was great!” the longtime player told South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

The winner, who does not wish to be identified, paid two dollars for a ticket at the BP on Highway 34 in Newberry. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot and says memories of years of bad luck disappeared.

“It was time too,” the winner said.

Seven top prizes of $150,000 remain in the Giant Jumbo Bucks game at odds of 1 in 600,000.

BP on #34 in Newberry received a commission of $1,500 for selling the claimed ticket.