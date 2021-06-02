NBO Readers’ Choice voting ends

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Observer’s annual Readers’ Choice award voting wrapped up Monday evening.

With nearly 18,000 votes cast for almost 900 entries, this was the largest participaion that has been seen in recent memory. Much of the increased participation was due to the ballot being available online at newberryobserver.com, as well as in various print editions from the past few months.

The Observer will be publishing results in late July in a magizine format for the first time. In past years, winners were included in a newsprint supplement.

Winners will be contacted with in the next couple weeks by representatives of The Observer.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.