In memory of Will Blackmon

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Exchange Club recently presented a check for $500 to the family of the late Will Blackmon for the William C. Blackmon Athletic Memorial Foundation.

The foundation is dedicated to the advancement of athletics at Newberry College in Blackmon’s memory, Blackmon was a football player during his time at Newberry College.

“Will always had a passion for Newberry College football, he played for Newberry and one of his lifetime goals was for the stadium to be renovated. The family wanted to establish the foundation to raise money to go toward improvements for the football stadium and football program at Newberry College,” said family member David Nichols. “Hopefully, with continuing fundraising efforts, we’ll be able to offer a scholarship in Will’s name to a deserving football player.”

Nichols added that fundraising will be ongoing each year and that the family plans to meet with the president of Newberry College and the football staff to see what needs they have.

“The family has some idea, but don’t want to push those on the college, they want to be proactive and assist with the goals of the college,” he said.

Nichols added that the Newberry College football program hasn’t seen a lot of changes over the years and that the program has needs in every area.

“That is what Will wanted to see improved. His son is actually playing for Newberry College now, some of the facilities are exactly as they were when Will played. That is what Will wanted to see, the program succeed as other institutions have because he enjoyed his time there, received comradery with his teammates and saw his son doing the same thing.”

In regard to the $500 contribution from the Exchange Club, Nichols said it was wonderful.

“On behalf of the William C. Blackmon Athletic Memorial Foundation, we are greatly moved by the generous donation that the Exchange Club provided in Will’s honor,” he said.

If you are interested in contributing to the William C. Blackmon Athletic Memorial Foundation, you can do so by reaching out to a member of the Blackmon family or giving via their Facebook page: facebook.com/WilliamCBlackmonAthleticMemorialFoundation.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.