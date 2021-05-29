NEWBERRY COUNTY — Some singers and musicians employ a technique called circular breathing to help create and maintain a continuous and uninterrupted tone. It seems only fitting that the Respiratory Care Program at Piedmont Technical College (PTC) is featured in a new partnership with Newberry College to ensure an uninterrupted transfer pathway for PTC graduates with an associate in applied science in respiratory care to continue their education toward a bachelor of science in respiratory therapy at Newberry College.

“This development is the result of an academic program articulation agreement between Newberry College and the S.C. Technical College System, of which Piedmont Technical College is a member,” said Dr. Keli Fewox, PTC vice president for academic affairs. “It will facilitate the transfer of academic credit for specified courses taken by PTC students who would like to enroll in the Online Bachelor of Science in Respiratory Therapy Program offered by Newberry College.”

“We are very excited to offer our students another seamless transfer opportunity to an esteemed four-year institution such as Newberry College,” said Ann Piggott, PTC Respiratory Care Program director. “We are grateful to the S.C. Technical College System and to Newberry College for collaborating on this important agreement.”

For more information about PTC’s Respiratory Care Program, go to www.ptc.edu/respiratory.