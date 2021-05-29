Ride of Silence held in Newberry

Those participating in the Ride of Silence gather prior to the ride. Robert Matheson | For The Newberry Observer Jeff Brooks, followed by Jeff Price, ride in the Ride of Silence. Robert Matheson | For The Newberry Observer Marguerite Girard said she had four riders participate in the Ride of Silence with her this year. Robert Matheson | For The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Every year, on the third Wednesday in May at 7 p.m., the global Ride of Silence is held to commemorate bicyclist hit, injured and killed on roadways.

Marguerite Girard, owner of Bike Baby LLC, organized a ride here in Newberry for the annual, global event. This is the second time she has organized a ride on the day.

“We all want to share the road, the Ride of Silence is for the purpose of bringing awareness to bicyclist and drivers to share the road, give us the three feet that are mandated for cyclist, let both cyclist and driver know that neither one of us is trying to control the road — we just want to share it,” she said.

During this year’s ride in Newberry, Girard said she had four cyclist participate and two police escorts (one in the front and one in the rear).

“We’ve had two riders hit, one killed and one is still suffering from medical issues from being hit — both were hit and runs. It’s very important to me because I am a road rider, I’m not trying to control drivers, just want as much courtesy on the road as any other driver and make it home alive,” she said.

