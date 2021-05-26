Additional vaccine clinic to be held June 10

NEWBERRY – The City of Newberry has once again partnered with Self Regional Healthcare to provide an additional walk-in vaccine clinic on Thursday, June 10. This clinic will be held at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center from 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Those that received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine on May 20 are encouraged to return for their second and final dose on June 10. Participants can also receive their first dose at this location. The clinic is not limited to those only needing a second dose.

The walk-in clinic is open to anyone ages 12 and older, with minors asked to be accompanied by an adult. Those receiving their second dose are asked to bring their vaccination card with them.

The vaccine is provided at no cost, those participating just need to bring a photo ID. For any questions, please call 803-321-3646.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.