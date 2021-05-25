Families grow grub together with Family Literacy

NEBWERRY — The Newberry Family Literacy Program partnered with the Newberry Master Gardener’s Association to host a five-week series of “Families Grow Greater Grub Together-Gardening Sessions,” as a community outreach during the months of March and April.

Each week there were different topics that centered around healthy food options, raising healthy eaters, tips for growing healthy plants (watering, types of soil, pest control, etc.) and the planting process.

Families were able to spend quality time together while under the supervision of a member of the Newberry Family Literacy and Newberry Master Gardener’s Association, planting a healthy garden. Attendees were provided with all the tools, supplies and materials needed for the gardening project that the family was able to use and keep. This was made possible by a grant received from the Lutheran Church of Redeemer’s Endowment Fund.

Each family also received a hand crafted raised-garden bed to keep, they were designed and built at the Newberry County Career Center. Families practiced planting a raised garden bed during the session at the Kendall Road Complex in Newberry, but were also able to take a raised-garden bed home with supplies and create their own healthy garden with their family. Gardening education services for the children were provided by the Family Literacy Program during the first session.

The families also designed/painted “stepping stones,” to place in their gardens at home.

“The Families Grow Greater Grub Together sessions were designed to encourage families to spend quality time together while developing healthy lifestyles and eating habits for longevity and better quality of life. Through this program, families learned the power of patience and responsibility while developing planning and organizational skills with their loved ones,” Emily R. Crump-Saddler, Newberry Family Literacy Program coordinator said.

The Families Grow Greater Grub Together participants were; Gustavo Arroyo, Leonardo Arroyo, Scarlett Arroyo, Kendal Bishop, Jorydn Bishop, Tyler Bishop, La’Toya Plummer, Delilah Plummer, Sonnia Rubio-Luviano, Eric Rubio, Mia Rubio, Autumn Caldwell, Dana Williams, August Caldwell, and Louvenia Williams.

The facilitators for the sessions were: Margaret Riebe, Edith Hawkins, Annie Houser, Barbara Miller, Rodger Winn, Janice Weakland, Steven Cheek from the Newberry Master Gardeners Association and Emily R. Crump-Saddler, Constance McMorris, Loretta Settles and Lozetta Peterson were facilitators from the Newberry Family Literacy Program.