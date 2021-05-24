Memorial Day ceremony is May 30

NEWBERRY — Newberry’s annual Memorial Day ceremony will be held Sunday, May 30 at 4 p.m. at Memorial Park in downtown Newberry.

The service is sponsored by the American Legion, the City of Newberry and Newberry County.

Americans who have died in war and Newberry County veterans who have died in the last year will be remembered. The keynote speaker will be Newberry resident Colonel Rose Marie Favors, US Marine Corps (Ret.).

“We encourage people to come to the service,” said Eugene Wilson, commander of American Legion Post 219. “It is important we remember Memorial Day.”

“The Memorial Day ceremony is always a nice service,” said David Parnell, of American Legion Post 24. “We’ll have the presentation of the colors, music, a remembrance of Americans who’ve fallen serving our country, the recitation of names of Newberry County veterans who’ve passed away in the last year and a POW/MIA remembrance.”

Favors served on active duty for 30 years. She is the daughter of the late Master Sergeant Henry D. Howe Jr, US Army (Ret.), and the late Moto Sugihara Hara. Born in Frankfurt, Germany, she graduated from Spring Valley High School, the University of South Carolina, and the School of Law, University of South Carolina.

Her assignments included criminal law attorney, command legal advisor, appellate counsel and numerous leadership billets. Duty stations included: Camp Pendleton Calif.; Marine Corps Base Quantico Va.; 3d Marine Division and III Marine Expeditionary Force (Okinawa); Marine Corps Base Hawaii; OJAG, Washington Navy Yard; and Headquarters Marine Corps, Washington D.C. Her last assignment was Chief Defense Counsel of the Marine Corps. She retired in February 2011.

Her military decorations and awards include: Legion of Merit (4th Award), Meritorious Service Medal (2d Award); Navy-Marine Corps Commendation Medal (2d Award); the National Defense Service Medal (2d Award); the Navy Unit Commendation; the Global War on Terrorism ribbon; and, the Sea Service Deployment ribbon.

Academic and professional affiliations include Phi Beta Kappa and the South Carolina Bar. She is admitted to practice law in the Supreme Court of South Carolina, the United States Court of Appeals for the Armed Forces, and the Supreme Court of the United States.

She is married to Colonel John D. Favors, U.S. Marine Corps (Ret.) The Favors reside in an historic home that keeps them very busy, and they are blessed to now call Newberry their “hometown”. Over the past 10 years, the Favors have been actively involved as volunteers for several non-profit organizations including the Newberry Museum, the Newberry Opera House among others.