State, county and city recognize NA teams

NEWBERRY — Newberry Academy’s girls’ volleyball and basketball teams were recently recognized for winning their respective state championships.

On the county level, Newberry County Council presented a resolution to both teams. Jay Tothacer, county attorney, read two resolutions into the official minutes of the April 21 meeting.

Girls’ basketball resolution:

“Whereas, the Newberry Academy girls’ basketball team posted a 25-0 record on its way to capturing the SCISA Class A State Championship; and

“Whereas, this is their first state championship; and

“Whereas, Newberry County wishes to recognize and commend the Newberry Academy girls’ basketball team for this outstanding accomplishment.

“Now, therefore be it resolved that Newberry County Council congratulates the Newberry Academy girls’ basketball team and its members: Kailey Cheeks, Madison Rivers, Caroline Senn, Allison Joyner, Bethany Sawyer, Jayla Williams, Daja Taylor, London Huggins, Baylee Kinard and Cassie Gilliam, along with Coach Barry Kelser and Assistant Coach Travis Gilliam.”

Volleyball resolution:

“Whereas, the Newberry Academy girls’ volleyball team posted a 17-3 record on its way to capturing the SCISA Class A State Championship; and

“Whereas, this is their first state championship; and

“Whereas, Newberry County wishes to recognize and commend the Newberry Academy girls’ volleyball team for this outstanding accomplishment.

“Now, therefore be it resolved that Newberry County Council congratulates the Newberry Academy girls’ volleyball team and its members: Kailey Cheeks, Madison Rivers, Caroline Senn, Allison Joyner, Bethany Sawyer, Jayla Williams, Daja Taylor, London Huggins, Baylee Kinard, Cassie Gilliam, Jade Hughes, and Khloe Cheeks along with Coach Travis Gilliam and assistant coaches Karla Gilliam, Jenny Senn and Kate Cheeks.”

“Thank you for putting Newberry on the map, we really appreciate it,” said Councilperson Henry Livingston as he congratulated the team.

On the city level, Newberry City Council recognized both teams with proclamations.

Members of each team were recognized, along with coaching staff, and Newberry Academy Head of School, Nicole May.

“Newberry Academy has had an unprecedented year in athletics, winning its first state championship in volleyball and in girls’ basketball,” Mayor Foster Senn said. “We are very pleased to salute these two teams today.

On the state level, Senator Ronnie Cromer and Representative Rick Martin were present at the meetings to congratulate the teams and provided a resolution from the S.C. House and Senate for the girls’ basketball team.

“While we didn’t realize Newberry Academy had won the state volleyball championship, so we have got to get you a resolution (as well) and we will do that very shortly, I promise you,” Cromer said.

