NEWBERRY — With the Center for Disease Control’s most recent recommendation of the safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its use in 12-15 year old adolescents, the age limit has been expanded for the upcoming walk-in vaccine clinic hosted by the City of Newberry and Self Regional Healthcare.

The clinic will take place on Thursday, May 20 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at the Newberry Firehouse Conference Center, 1227 McKibben Street. It is open to the public, those ages 12 and older.

Pfizer will be offered at this particular clinic, which will require two doses. Those needing to receive a second dose may receive it at this location if needed. However, they must bring their vaccination card to receive their second dose.

For those receiving their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, Self Memorial Hospital will schedule their second vaccination while on site.

The vaccine is provided at no cost, everyone participating just needs to bring a photo ID. Minors must be accompanied by an adult. For any questions, please call 803-321-3646.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.