NEWBERRY — As a local provider of internet services, WCFIBER will be participating in the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. This is a national FCC program to help households struggling to pay for internet service during the pandemic. This new benefit will connect eligible households to jobs, critical healthcare services, and virtual classrooms. The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit is limited to one monthly service discount per household.

For the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program a household is eligible if one member of the household:

• Qualifies for the Lifeline program;

• Receives benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision, or did so in the 2019-2020 school year;

• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year;

• Experienced a substantial loss of income since February 29, 2020, and the household had a total income in 2020 below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers;

• Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating providers’ existing low-income or COVID-19 program.

The program has been authorized by the FCC to begin on May 12th, 2021. Visit wcfiber.net/ebbp to apply. You can also apply by mail by calling 833-511-0311 for a mail-in application, and return it along with proof of eligibility to Emergency Broadband Support Center P.O. Box 7081 London, KY 40742.

A completed mail-in application in a sealed labeled envelope can be submitted to any WCTEL/WCFIBER office to be mailed.

WCFIBER internet subscriber eligibility may depend on service location.