NCMH achieves 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital has achieved the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award™. This distinction places NCMH among the top five percent of hospitals nationwide for patient experience, according to Healthgrades, the leading marketplace that connects patients and providers.

For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated 3,297 hospitals that submitted at least 100 patient experience surveys to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), covering admissions from January 2019 to December 2019. Of those hospitals evaluated, 417 hospitals outperformed their peers — based on their patients’ responses — to achieve this award.

“This past year has been difficult for everyone. Our staff and medical staff have dealt with a year filled with challenges. I am thankful for the exceptional service they continue to provide our community and proud that we are able to provide safe, quality care to the residents of Newberry County,” said Bruce Baldwin, chief executive officer of Newberry Hospital.

Healthgrades evaluates performance by applying a scoring methodology to 10 patient experience measures, using data collected from a 29-question survey of the hospital’s own patients. The survey questions focus on patients’ perspectives of their care in the hospital. Question topics range from cleanliness and noise levels in patient rooms to medication explanations, and hospital staff responsiveness to patients’ needs. The measures also include whether a patient would recommend the hospital to friends or family and their overall rating of the hospital.

“The recipients of the Healthgrades 2021 Outstanding Patient Experience Award have consistently put patient experience front and center and have made it a priority within their organization,” said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer, Healthgrades. “We commend these hospitals for their long-standing commitment to providing an exceptional patient experience, while ensuring the health and safety of their patients.”