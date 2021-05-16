City Council discusses utility fund budget

NEWBERRY — Newberry City Council has discussed the Utility Fund budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022. City Manager Matt DeWitt and Utility Director Tim Baker presented the budget.

Baker said the total estimated utility gross revenues for the upcoming fiscal year were $37,843,774, which were a slight decrease compared to last year at $37,848,764.

“We tried to budget conservatively,” he said.

A continuation of a two percent meter minimum on both water and sewer charges are proposed in the upcoming budget, as well as a volumetric increase of 2.5% and 1.25% for both water and sewer respectively. Baker said these increases were to offset the additional debt capacity needed to fund the 2015 series bonds and were recommended by the city’s rate consultants.

The average inside city residential customer will see a total increase of $1.69 per month, Baker said, based on a 5/8” meter and 776 cubic feet in water and sewer consumption.

“Anytime you ask for an increase it’s a difficult thing, especially in this environment, so I think it’s important to stress that we did look at numerous scenarios to come up with the one we thought would be least impactful to our customer base,” he said.

The line item of debt service is proposed to decrease next year by $38,489 to $3,883,493. Baker said this was due to being able to refinance the 2009 bonds at a lower interest rate.

“This is another way we may be able to keep our rates as low as possible,” he said.

Under Utility Administration, Baker said the division, totaling $666,004, was proposed to decrease $35,288 relative to last year. In this line item, he proposed to council assistance for a call center in their department that would give customers the option to report an outage through an IVR system if they would prefer not to speak to a “live” person.

Whenever the department experiences an outage, Baker said it was almost impossible to give customers the service they deserved as they were not staffed to answer every call as they came in simultaneously.

“We want to enhance the customer experience,” he said.

The Water Production division, totaling $1,324,344 is proposed to increase $68,185 relative to the prior year. Baker said the increases primarily come from tank maintenance contracts to the College Street water tank.

Baker said the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) requires the interior and exterior of water tanks to be painted on a regular basis. However, the tank on College Street is currently past due because of a larger industries’ need of increased water consumption.

“We could not take that tank offline to do that maintenance,” he said.

With the city’s newest water tank on Airport Road soon to come online, Baker said the needed maintenance to the tank on College Street would be able to be completed.

The Utility Administration Capital Expenditures are projected to total $749,900, which is an increase of $383,150 relative to last year. Baker said the increase came from delaying projects last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baker said one of the projects under this line item included the replacement of city computers. While most computers are only good for about a three-year cycle, one of the main reasons being because of their warranty, Baker said the city was currently on their fourth year of the same computers.

“We were able to just extend our warranty by one year,” he said. “However, we predict needing to replace those next year.”

At the utility department’s warehouse, Baker said they plan to put a modular structure for several offices as the department has grown and needs a little more office space.

A vehicle replacement for the Information Technologies sector is also planned. Currently, the department uses an older Crown Victoria, which baker said would soon be in need of more repairs.

Electric System Capital is projected to decrease $190,000 relative to the prior year, which Baker said was due to the department purchases an electric bucket truck in the current fiscal year.

The Water System Capital, totaling $1,155,000, is recommended to increase $682,000 relative to last year. The increase comes from delaying projects last year due to the pandemic as well, Baker said.

However, a significant project under this line item is the replacement of the water line on Main Street.

Earlier this winter, Baker said crews went in and dug up and repaired sewer taps as contractors completed the full depth patching on Main Street.

“We knew that we were going to have to come back and address the water line in this area but didn’t want to do all of that in one clip” he said.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is scheduled to repave Main Street in the spring of 2022, and the concern Baker said his department has is when the road is being repaired and as heavy machinery drives over it, that it could lead to issues in the future.

Completing the replacement now could potentially prevent the road having to be opened back up after it has been completely repaved.

One thing they were looking at, Baker said was trying to move the water line from underneath Main Street to the shoulder of the road and abandoning the current line. This would potentially take place on Main Street from the intersection of Wilson Road and stop prior to entering the downtown historic district.

Baker said they tried to pick a time frame of repair that would be least impactful to the city’s businesses and residents – starting right after the new year and have work completed in the spring. He said they couldn’t do the work at night because it was in a residential area and would cost the city twice as much money.

“I recommend that we start and have everything designed and engineered, bid, with a start date right after January, if this is what you (council) want to do,” he said.

The first reading of the budget will be conducted by city council on Tuesday, June 8, at 7 p.m.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.