Call for artifacts

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Juneteenth Festival, in partnership with The Newberry Museum, is looking for artifacts to enhance the festival’s history display. The history display will be located in the Newberry Opera House lobby throughout the month of June. Those interested in contributing to the display are asked to contact the Newberry Museum by May 25 with their artifact. Photographs, digital and printed, art works, and items of historical significance to the story of Black history are welcome. Artifacts that showcase Newberry County’s Black history are needed, in particular.

“Key to this year’s festivities is the history display, to be located in the Newberry Opera House lobby,” said Mary Alex Kopp, City of Newberry Tourism and Events manager, who is acting as the logistics manager of the festival. “The committee recognizes that for many of our citizenry this will be their first experience with a Juneteenth event, so it is important that we fully explain the history of this freedom day in our American history. We are grateful for the opportunity the committee has brought to us to bring their vision of the festival to life, and grateful for our partnership with the Newberry Museum to curate the history display.”

The inaugural Newberry Juneteenth festival is set for Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Downtown Newberry. The event states, “All are welcome to celebrate freedom at the Newberry Juneteenth. Learn the history, share the stories, taste the food, hear the music, and see the talent of our community.”

Those interested in contributing to the Newberry Juneteenth history display are asked to call the Newberry Museum at 803-597-5215 and provide their item(s) by May 25. The Newberry Museum will accept loaned items as well as items its permanent collection for those who wish to contribute. Additional information regarding item security and loan agreements will be provided by the Newberry Museum to those who contact with contributions. Items will be on display June 1 through June 30.

For more information about the festival, contact Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism at (803) 321-1015 or follow the City of Newberry on Facebook, www.facebook.com/cityofnewberry, on Twitter @CityofNewberry, and Instagram @CityofNewberrySC.