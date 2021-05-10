NEWBERRY — Newberry College and the South Carolina Technical College System have signed a partnership agreement to meet industry demand for respiratory care professionals.

The agreement is designed to enhance the smooth transfer of respiratory therapy graduates from the state’s 16 technical colleges to Newberry College’s online bachelor’s degree-completion program, the only one of its kind in South Carolina.

“We are very excited to collaborate with the S.C. Technical College System,” said Dr. Maurice Scherrens, president of Newberry College. “Students can begin their educational journeys in respiratory therapy at one of 16 technical colleges across the state, and then transfer seamlessly to Newberry College. This agreement provides a clear, accessible, affordable path for individuals looking to get their bachelor’s degrees in this high-demand field.”

Respiratory therapists typically treat patients with breathing-related health conditions, such as asthma, COPD and pneumonia. This year; however, they have played a crucial role alongside doctors and nurses to help patients impacted by COVID-19. The pandemic has brought light to the profession and increased the demand for highly trained respiratory therapists.

After they complete an Associate of Applied Science in respiratory care degree at their local technical college, students can seamlessly transfer to Newberry College’s online Bachelor of Science in respiratory therapy program with junior class standing. As the bachelor’s degree becomes the industry standard for new respiratory therapists, this agreement provides a streamlined approach for career advancement, skill expansion and versatility in the field.

“This memorandum of understanding is a tremendous opportunity for our respiratory care students,” said Dr. Tim Hardee, president of the S.C. Technical College System. “Accessibility, affordability, and relevance are key tenets of our system. This collaborative agreement works to strengthen those fundamental values by expanding our students’ access to a baccalaureate education with a well-respected South Carolina college. The online component of the program provides accessibility and scheduling flexibility to accommodate our students and ensure their educational success.”