NSWCD celebrates Soil and Water Stewardship Week Proclamation

NEWBERRY COUNTY — Governor Henry McMaster, this year, signed a proclamation that declared April 25 – May 2, 2021, as Soil and Water Stewardship Week. In celebration of this proclamation, the Newberry Soil and Water Conservation District held a ceremony in Memorial Park on April 30.

A framed copy of the proclamation will be given to the outgoing District of the Year, which is the NSWCD.

“It is a big honor for the district to get this first governor’s proclamation presented to us, the outgoing District of the Year will get the proclamation presented to them and they can hang it in their office. We are honored to be the first district,” said Ben Setzler, NSWCD chairman.

Tyler Brown, program manager for the Conservation Districts at South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, talked of the NSWCD and why they deserved to be the most recent outstanding district (District of the Year).

“Every year this pump (the trophy for the District of the Year) is presented to a district for their outstanding service to conservation, their constituents and the state. I think about everything that this district does, between the Indian Creek project, collaborative land owner program, feral swine program, prescribed fire trailer, serving the constituents in Newberry, doing Camp Conservation, Movie Night on the Farm. That’s awesome and to the credit of all these commissioners and great employees they have to drive and be the leaders in our state,” Brown said.

Brown said that the Soil and Water Stewardship Week is important to the conservation districts, he said without the districts there would not be a vibrant agriculture community, forest industry or abundant natural resources.

“Could you imagine a world without food, housing (lumber), for us to enjoy natural resources, between our wooded land and our water,” he said. “This year, being able to receive a governor’s proclamation recognizing this special week and those efforts of the soil and water districts, its incredible. Since Ben chairs our legislative committee, he led the idea of getting the governor’s proclamation, he brought the idea forward to me. Also, thanks to Representative Martin working with the Governor’s Office to get this.”

Brown added that the proclamation recognizes what they do through the state and was proud to present it to the NSWCD for their efforts as District of the Year.

“This is the first time in many years we are getting this proclamation, huge accomplishment to be recognized this way,” he said.

Rep. Rick Martin (the Newberry County representative at the State House) said it is always a great honor and pleasure to be in Newberry County recognizing a great achievement.

“This is not something the governor just does, something very serious recognizing what these people do,” he said. “That is what this area was built on, the ag industry. When you are sitting at your table and that fork and spoon go into your mouth, you need to remember what industry did that. When you walk in your home and open that wooden door, all that wood inside that house, that is the ag industry. The conservation districts keep it vibrant so we can have an ag industry.”

Setzler thanked the governments of the City of Newberry and Newberry County for their support and allowing them to do their programs.

“The county gives us the funding we need to hire an employee, the employee is the heart of the district,” he said.

He also recognized DNR for their assistance and his fellow commissioners for their hard work.

