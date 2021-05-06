City of Newberry Police Department promotions, appointments

Staff Report
Caitlin Branch (left) was promoted to shift sergeant. She is pictured with Chief Kevin Goodman (right). Courtesy photo

<p>Matthew Metz (right) was promoted to lieutenant over investigations. He is pictured with Chief Kevin Goodman (left).</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

<p>Michael Kennedy (right) was appointed to police captain and Dustin Shaw (left) was promoted to shift sergeant. They are pictured with Chief Kevin Goodman (center)</p> <p>Courtesy photo</p>

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry recently had a series of promotions and appointments within the department. Caitlin Branch was promoted to shift sergeant; Matthew Metz was promoted to lieutenant over investigations; Dustin Shaw was promoted to shift sergeant; and Michael Kennedy was appointed to police captain.