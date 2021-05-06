City of Newberry Police Department promotions, appointments

Matthew Metz (right) was promoted to lieutenant over investigations. He is pictured with Chief Kevin Goodman (left).
Michael Kennedy (right) was appointed to police captain and Dustin Shaw (left) was promoted to shift sergeant. They are pictured with Chief Kevin Goodman (center)
NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry recently had a series of promotions and appointments within the department. Caitlin Branch was promoted to shift sergeant; Matthew Metz was promoted to lieutenant over investigations; Dustin Shaw was promoted to shift sergeant; and Michael Kennedy was appointed to police captain.