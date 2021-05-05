NEWBERRY — Drinking Water Week offers consumers an opportunity to recognize the hardworking people performing various roles ensuring tap water is “There When You Need It,” the theme of the national campaign.

This year, Drinking Water Week is May 2-8, Mayor Foster Senn signed a proclamation earlier this month.

The City of Newberry, and partners throughout North America, are observing Drinking Water Week by recognizing the vital role tap water plays in daily life, the infrastructure that is required to carry it to and from homes and businesses, and the important work of water professionals behind the scenes.

Whether it’s an engineer designing a capital project, an operator ensuring the safety and quality of drinking water or a member of a pipe crew maintaining the infrastructure in our community, water professionals work around the clock to ensure tap water is there when you need it.

“The coronavirus pandemic continues to make evident the hard work performed by the people in the water sector,” said American Water Works Association CEO David LaFrance. “The work they are performing throughout the pandemic, often sacrificing time with their family, is nothing short of heroic. I am proud to be associated with them.”

City Manager Matt DeWitt commended the City of Newberry’s water professionals for the work they do.

“Our professionals at the city’s water plant and in the field do an outstanding job of providing a quality product to our citizens with the city as well as to our distribution partners that reach Newberry County and the Saluda CPW,” he said.

To commemorate the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and others throughout North America and beyond are encouraging consumers to learn more about the importance of water and water infrastructure, especially in times of crisis.

For several decades, AWWA and its members have celebrated Drinking Water Week, a unique opportunity for both water professionals and the communities they serve to join together in recognizing the vital role water plays in daily lives.

Elyssa Haven is the Public Relations Coordinator at the City of Newberry.