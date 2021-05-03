Spring Garden & Art Tour is May 8

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce invites you to stop and smell the flowers blooming this spring.

Come out and explore four private gardens and enjoy a wine and tea reception at the courtyard of the Historic Newberry Hotel on Saturday, May 8 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Each garden will feature an artist with live demonstrations at each location. There will be a bonsai demonstration by Jonathan Downs in the courtyard of the hotel. Carter and Holmes Orchids will also be open for visitors.

As an added bonus, Amanda McNulty, the host of Making it Grow on SC ETV, will be attending the event, see if you can spot her during the day.

Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce located at 1209 Caldwell Street. You may call the Chamber at 803-276-4274 for additional information.