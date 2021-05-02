NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Central Carolina Community Foundation’s annual Midlands Gives day is May 4, 2021, from 6 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. This is the eighth year for the fund raising event.

According to the organization’s website, “Midlands Gives brings the brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for local nonprofits in 11 Midlands counties. In addition to being a year-round resource for donors across the Midlands, the initiative amplifies donations during an 18-hour online giving challenge the first Tuesday of May. Since its inception in 2014 the event has raised $12.6 million for local nonprofits.”

Many organizations in Newberry depend on donations like the monies from Midlands Gives for their day-to-day operations.

The Newberry Opera House, for example, said in a statement, “while we celebrate our resilience, we reflect that our current condition also includes six months of lost programming, half-capacity seating, fewer artists on tour, and last-minute cancellations. All of these incidents factor into revenue losses. With your help, The Opera House can continue to carry our mission forward and remain the vibrant, essential community institution we have always been.”

In Newberry County there are a number of options to chose from if you are looking to make a donation. Benefactors in the area listed on midlandsgives.org include (in no particular order):

• The Free Medical Clinic of Newberry County, Inc.

• Newberry College.

• The Newberry County Council on Aging.

• Newberry County First Steps.

• The Newberry County Hospital Foundation.

• The Newberry County Humane Society.

• The Newberry Museum.

• The Newberry Opera House.

• The Newberry County Family YMCA.

• The Newberry County Literacy Council.

• Sistercare, Inc.

• Boys Farm, Inc.

• LIFEBRIDGE of South Carolina.

This list may change as the date approaches, check back to the site for any updates.

The Central Carolina Community Foundation, the Midlands’ center for philanthropy, is a nonprofit organization that links charitable people and businesses with areas of need the community. Their mission is to promote, facilitate, and increase philanthropy to create a sustainable impact within our community through responsible giving.

The Community Foundation serves donors and organizations in these 11 counties of the Midlands of South Carolina: Calhoun, Clarendon, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lexington, Newberry, Orangeburg, Richland, Saluda and Sumter.

Reach Andy Husk at 803-768-3117