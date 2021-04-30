The Lake family came out to support the National Donate Life Month event held at Newberry County Memorial Hospital. Pictured, left to right: Michelle Williams, JoeDon Lake, Chelsea Lake, Lila Lake.

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Memorial Hospital recently invited the community and staff to stand for a moment of silence to pay tribute to the 108,000 individuals waiting on a life-saving organ transplant, 1,300 of whom live in South Carolina.

“April is National Donate Life Month, a time for all Americans to celebrate the generosity of those who have saved lives by becoming organ, eye and tissue donors — and to encourage more Americans to follow their example,” said Erin Moya, director of hospital development at We Are Sharing Hope SC. “April 16 was Blue and Green Day — a day for us to have a little fun and show our spirit by wearing blue and green to raise the Donate Life Flag.”

Moya said that every day 17 people die who are waiting on a transplant. Last year, over 70 people died in South Carolina waiting on their transplant, she said.

“There is more we can do as a country and as a community to help save the lives of those in need, and help families find comfort and solace during the most tragic of circumstances,” she said.

During the event at the hospital, after the moment of silence, the hospital raised the Donate Life Flag, to be flown at the hospital for the month of April.

During this same event, the Lake family was in attendance. Lila Lake was the recent recipient of a liver transplant.

“When she was born, she was diagnosed with a rare metabolic disorder and the only way it could be managed was through diet. After speaking to her doctors and other families who have gone through the same thing, we realized a liver transplant would be the best long term for her,” said Chelsea Lake, Lila’s mother. “For a while, we had her on the deceased donor list and we weren’t really getting anywhere with that. A little over two years ago, we got her registered for a living donor — she ended up getting an altruistic liver donor a few months later.”

When Lila Lake was three years old she was given a new liver at the children’s hospital in Pittsburgh. Chelsea Lake said she is still amazed at how it all worked out, as her daughter’s donor was originally signed up to give to another person.

“Another woman saw my Facebook post about trying to find a donor, she signed up to be a living donor for Lila, but at the same time there was a baby she was also a match for that was in liver failure. This woman said she’d donate to this baby if they found a donor for Lila, that’s where her donor came in. Since his original plan to donate to a family member didn’t work out, they asked him if he’d be willing to donate to a child and he said yes.,” Chelsea Lake said.

She added that this is why organ donation was so important — when her daughter’s donor said yes, it caused a domino effect and three children received livers.

“I encourage everyone to consider registering as an organ donor. Each organ donor can provide eight life-saving organ transplants and provide hope and healing through tissue donation, too,” said Moya. “Last year in South Carolina, 214 donor heroes and families said yes to organ donation, saving 514 lives through transplant in our local community and beyond. There were also 325 tissue donor heroes who enhanced the lives of over 24,000 people.”

To become an organ donor, you can visit your local Department of Motor Vehicles.

Reach Andrew Wigger @ 803-768-3122 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.