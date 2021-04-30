Newberry Opera House Guild presents Destination Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Opera House Guild has announced a new event for downtown Newberry, taking place July 10, called Destination Newberry.

Destination Newberry will showcase all that downtown Newberry has to offer to not only brides, but also general event hosting and planning. In addition, all proceeds directly benefit the Newberry Opera House.

Destination Newberry is uniquely designed to bring residents and out-of-town guests to downtown Newberry, providing an opportunity for local businesses to showcase why Newberry makes such a great “destination” wedding and event location. Destination Newberry attendees will have an opportunity to experience Newberry in its entirety — a very unique experience for a wedding expo.

Over the years, many local businesses have travelled to large wedding expos in cities like Columbia and Greenville only to be “lost” in a convention center among other competing vendors. Destination Newberry creates an opportunity for local vendors to showcase their businesses directly from their storefronts, never needing to leave Newberry, or, they can choose to participate from a booth at one of two locations downtown.

At the same time, many brides and attendees come away from larger expos overwhelmed with the amount of information and crowds of people at a single event. Since Destination Newberry is designed around an entire town, guests will experience the beauty, relaxation, and unique opportunity of hosting their wedding or event in Newberry.

If you are interested in participating as vendor for Destination Newberry, visit www.destinationnewberry.com to learn more. Vendors can choose from purchasing a booth at a strategic location in downtown Newberry or becoming a “participating vendor” to participate directly from their downtown storefront. Guests will be encouraged to visit each registered vendor through promotional materials, maps, strategic signage, and even a grand prize drawing for visiting all vendors.

If you are interested in attending Destination Newberry, tickets are now on sale at www.destinationnewberry.com. Early bird tickets are through April 30. Regular tickets begin May 1. Additional DIY bride classes and a VIP Bride Experience are also available for purchase.