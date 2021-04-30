NEWBERRY COUNT — The Piedmont Technical College (PTC) Area Commission, at their April meeting, voted for an extension of the college’s existing freeze on tuition, instituted last year, through the 2021-22 year.

“Extending our tuition freeze is the right thing to do given the ongoing challenges the pandemic has presented,” said Dr. Hope E. Rivers, president of PTC. “It’s just one way we can thank the students and community for continuing to support PTC throughout a tumultuous year. Because of them, our enrollment has remained strong, and a remarkable amount of resilience has been demonstrated among the entire PTC community.”

“We’re taking this step to help empower our current students to continue their education,” said Richard Cain, chairman of the PTC Area Commission. “We all know that getting an education can be life-changing, so if anyone has been waiting on the right time to start college, we believe that time is now.”

Rivers expressed appreciation for the Area Commissioners’ decision.

“I am proud to be part of an institution that always puts the needs of students first,” she said.

Registration is now open for summer and fall semesters at PTC. To apply, go to www.ptc.edu/newstudent.