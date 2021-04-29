PROSPERITY — Prosperity’s Hoppin’ will return this Saturday (May 1) with a variety of activities throughout the day in downtown Prosperity. This will mark the first outdoor event to take place in Prosperity since COVID-19, according to Karen Livingston, town administrator.

From 7:30-11:30 a.m. art and craft vendors will line the streets of downtown Prosperity with a variety of handmade crafts and jewelry. DJ Cindy Lou will be rocking out at the gazebo. There will also be food available from local restaurants.

“Hop on down to the Prosperity Square Saturday and experience the charm of Prosperity and it eclectic offerings,” Livingston said.

At 8 a.m., visitors can participate in the 5k run/walk with the starting line beginning at the Civic Center (250 School Drive).

The fun will not stop at 11:30 a.m., from 6-10 p.m., there will be Prosperity’s Hoppin’ Outdoor event at the Town Center (250 School Drive, Prosperity). Livingston said the Joseph Grayson Band will take the stage and will perform until 10 p.m.

Steelhorse food truck and Suzie’s Snack Stand will be onsite serving food as well.

“Bring your chair, your dance partner and come outdoors to enjoy some much needed fun and relaxation,” Livingston said.

During the weekend festivities, Livingston said that face coverings and social distancing are encouraged.

Livingston said she is looking forward to folks experiencing Prosperity with Hoppin’ this Saturday.

“I am looking forward to seeing our citizens and visitors experience our town and all it has to offer,” she said.

