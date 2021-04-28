City of Newberry honored for safety practices

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Utilities Department has earned the American Public Power Association’s Safety Award of Excellence for safe operating practices in 2020. The utility earned the first place award in the category for utilities with 15,000-29,999 worker-hours of annual worker exposure.

“Utilities that receive an APPA Safety Award have demonstrated that they have made the health and safety of their employees a core value,” said Brandon Wylie, chair of APPA’s Safety Committee and director of training and safety at Electric Cities of Georgia. “Designing and maintaining a top-notch utility safety program takes a lot of hard work and commitment. These utilities and their communities should be very proud.”

From across the country, 329 utilities entered the annual Safety Awards. Entrants were placed in categories according to their number of worker-hours and ranked based on the most incident-free records during 2020. The incidence rate, used to judge entries, is based on the number of work-related reportable injuries or illnesses and the number of worker-hours during 2020, as defined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

“The City of Newberry values employee safety above all else,” said Tim Baker, utility director of the City of Newberry. “We all recognize the importance of going home to our families each day; this is what drives our dedication to safety.”

The Safety Awards have been held annually for more than 65 years. APPA is the voice of not-for-profit, community-owned utilities that power 2,000 towns and cities nationwide.